Clara Resources Announces Director Departure and Securities Interests

Clara Resources Australia Limited has announced the cessation of Brian Moller as a director, effective March 8, 2025. The company disclosed Moller’s interests in securities, including 3,381,593 ordinary shares and 750,000 unlisted options. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and stakeholder relationships, as it involves a significant holder of shares and options.

