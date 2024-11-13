Civmec Limited Secures Major Shiploader Contract

Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:CVL) has released an update.

Civmec Limited has been awarded a significant contract for the design and construction of a major shiploader, valued at around A$90-100 million, to be completed by 2028. This project will enhance local employment opportunities, creating over 100 specialized jobs, and reinforces Civmec’s position as a leading supplier of balance machines in Australia. Despite a robust order book exceeding A$800 million, the company anticipates a slowdown in project activity during Q3 and potentially Q4 FY25 due to delays in key project awards.

