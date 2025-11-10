Civmec Director Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:CVL) ) has issued an update.

Civmec Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Gary Gray’s indirect interest in the company’s securities. The change involves the acquisition of 22,000 ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 100,000 shares, through an on-market trade valued at $32,337.41. This update reflects a strategic move in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CVL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:CVL Stock Forecast page.

More about Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh

Average Trading Volume: 277,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$693.1M

See more insights into CVL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

