Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ends Inactive Joint Venture

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group ( (HK:0256) ) has issued an announcement.

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited announced the termination of a joint venture agreement involving its subsidiary, Union United, and other partners. The joint venture, Citychamp Allied International Limited, was inactive since its inception, and its dissolution is not expected to impact the company’s business development or financial position.

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited operates in the luxury goods industry, focusing primarily on the production and sale of watches and jewelry. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

