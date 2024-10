City View Green Holdings (TSE:CVGR) has released an update.

City View Green Holdings Inc., a Canadian-based cannabis edibles manufacturer, is set to raise up to $1,000,000 through a private placement. The funds will be used for general working capital, and the company has also signed a marketing agreement with Outside The Box Capital Inc. for investor relations services.

