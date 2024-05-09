City of London Trust Announces Share Buyback

City of London Investment Trust PLC (GB:CTY) has released an update.

City of London Investment Trust PLC has announced the market purchase of 131,917 of its own shares, which will be held in Treasury, at a price of 422.9121p per share. Following the buyback, the total issued share capital remains at 502,664,868 ordinary shares, with 3,747,093 held in Treasury. This buyback affects the total voting rights, now standing at 33,320,867, which shareholders may use as a denominator for interest notifications under the FCA’s rules.

