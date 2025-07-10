City of London Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The latest announcement is out from City of London Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:CTY) ).

The City of London Investment Trust PLC has announced a fourth interim dividend of 5.40p per ordinary share for the year ending June 30, 2025, marking a 3.4% increase from the previous year and continuing its 59-year streak of annual dividend growth. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to providing consistent returns to its shareholders, reinforcing its stable position in the investment management sector.

Spark’s Take on GB:CTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CTY is a Neutral.

City of London Investment Trust PLC benefits from strong financial performance and an attractive valuation, particularly in terms of its low P/E ratio and consistent dividend policy. However, technical indicators suggest potential price weakness, and limited cash flow transparency poses some risk. Recent corporate events show management’s confidence, but the technical analysis and cash flow opacity weigh more heavily on the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CTY stock, click here.

More about City of London Investment Trust PLC

The City of London Investment Trust PLC is a company focused on investment management, primarily dealing with ordinary shares and preference stocks. It operates within the financial services industry, offering dividends to its shareholders and maintaining a strong market presence with a focus on consistent annual dividend increases.

Average Trading Volume: 818,907

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on CTY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue