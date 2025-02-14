City of London Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares, Adjusts Voting Rights

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

City of London Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:CTY) ) has provided an update.

City of London Investment Trust PLC has executed a market purchase of its own shares, acquiring 103,044 shares at a price of 440.0p each. This move follows the authority granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting in October 2024. Post-purchase, the company’s total issued ordinary share capital remains at 502,664,868 shares, with 9,856,050 held in Treasury, affecting the company’s voting rights calculations. The total number of voting rights is now 32,913,603, a figure relevant for shareholders for regulatory notification purposes as per the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

YTD Price Performance: 3.56%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

