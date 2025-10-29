City of London Investment Group Awards Shares to Key Executive

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from City of London Investment ( (GB:CLIG) ) is now available.

City of London Investment Group PLC announced the awarding of 20,592 Restricted Share Awards to Daniel Lippincott, a person discharging managerial responsibilities. This award, part of the company’s Employee Incentive Plan, includes both Deferred Shares and Bonus Shares, reflecting the company’s strategy to incentivize key personnel and align their interests with those of the shareholders.

More about City of London Investment

City of London Investment Group PLC is a specialist asset management company that offers a range of institutional and retail products, primarily focusing on investments in closed-end funds.

Average Trading Volume: 70,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £184.9M

