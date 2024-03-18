Citizens Inc. Announces Leadership Transition and Executive Compensation

Citizens (CIA) just unveiled an announcement.

Citizens, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jon Stenberg as the incoming President and future CEO, effective July 1, 2024, as part of a planned leadership transition. Stenberg brings a wealth of experience from the life insurance industry, having held executive roles at various companies, including Symetra Life Insurance and Ameriprise Financial. His impressive background is complemented by an MBA from Wharton and military service in the U.S. Army. The company has laid out the terms of his employment, including a base salary, incentive compensation, and benefits, ensuring a seamless succession and continued corporate growth.

