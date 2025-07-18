Citius Oncology Completes $9M Public Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 16, 2025, Citius Oncology, Inc. announced the pricing of its public offering of 6,818,182 shares of common stock and warrants at $1.32 per share, with gross proceeds expected to be approximately $9.0 million. The offering closed on July 17, 2025, with net proceeds of around $7.44 million, which will be used to support the commercialization of LYMPHIR and for general corporate purposes. The company agreed not to issue additional shares or file registration statements for 45 days post-closing, and Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

Spark’s Take on CTOR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTOR is a Neutral.

Citius Oncology’s stock score reflects significant financial challenges and bearish technical indicators, offset slightly by its low P/E ratio suggesting potential undervaluation. The absence of revenue and consistent net losses underscore a high-risk profile typical of an early-stage pharmaceutical company. Technical indicators point to negative momentum, while the valuation presents a more optimistic perspective due to the low P/E ratio.

More about Citius Oncology

Citius Oncology, Inc. is a platform focused on developing and commercializing novel targeted oncology therapies. Its primary asset, LYMPHIR, was approved by the FDA in August 2024 for treating adults with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The initial market for LYMPHIR is estimated to exceed $400 million and is underserved by existing therapies. Citius Oncology benefits from robust intellectual property protections, including orphan drug designation and pending patents for immuno-oncology use.

Average Trading Volume: 1,480,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $112.3M

