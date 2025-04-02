CITIC Limited Announces Change of Share Registrar

CITIC ( (HK:0267) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CITIC Limited has announced a change in its share registrar, effective from April 30, 2025, transitioning to Tricor Investor Services Limited. This change is part of the company’s administrative updates and may impact how stakeholders manage share transfers and collections, reflecting CITIC’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations.

More about CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in a diverse range of industries, focusing on financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate. The company is a significant player in the Chinese market and has a broad international presence.

YTD Price Performance: 19.37%

Average Trading Volume: 1,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $35.89B

