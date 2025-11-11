CISI Investment Acquires $20 Million in US Treasury Bonds

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. ( (HK:6058) ) just unveiled an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, CISI Investment, has acquired US Treasury bonds worth $20 million in principal amount on the open market. This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to diversify its investment portfolio and generate stable returns, reflecting a move to balance risk while enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6058) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. is engaged in providing wealth management services, corporate finance services, asset management services, and financial products and investments.

Average Trading Volume: 4,794,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.9B



