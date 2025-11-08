Ciscom Corp. Reports Successful Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Outcomes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ciscom Corp. ( (TSE:CISC) ) has provided an announcement.

Ciscom Corp. announced the results of its annual shareholders’ meeting, where all proposed business matters were approved, including the re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors and the election of five directors. This approval reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management team, potentially strengthening its position in the ICT sector.

More about Ciscom Corp.

Ciscom Corp. is a company that actively invests in, acquires, and manages market-leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with a specialty in AdTech, MarTech, and DataTech/Analytics. It focuses on small and medium enterprises with proven profitability, enhancing shareholder value through strategic acquisitions. Ciscom is recognized for optimizing advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. The company became an issuer on the CSE in June 2023 and on the OTCQB in October 2023, with subsidiaries including Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group.

Average Trading Volume: 107,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.19M

