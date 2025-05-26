Circle S.p.A. Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Circle SpA ( (IT:CIRC) ) has shared an announcement.

Circle S.p.A. announced the purchase of 1,980 of its own shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market between May 19-23, 2025, at an average price of 6.38 euros per share, totaling 12,632 euros. This buy-back is part of a previously authorized plan to purchase own shares, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potentially impacting its market position by influencing share value and investor perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:CIRC) stock is a Buy with a EUR8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Circle SpA stock, see the IT:CIRC Stock Forecast page.

Circle S.p.A. is an innovative SME based in Genoa, specializing in the digitization and innovation of port and intermodal logistics sectors. The company offers a range of products and services, including the Milos® suites, Extended Port Community System, and solutions for supply chain visibility and airport tracking. Circle also provides international consulting on Green Deal and energy transition issues and operates in advocacy with European institutions. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since 2018.

Average Trading Volume: 8,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €30.7M

