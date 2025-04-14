Circle S.p.A. Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

An update from Circle SpA ( (IT:CIRC) ) is now available.

Circle S.p.A. announced the purchase of 4,290 ordinary shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market between April 7-11, 2025, at an average price of 5.99 euros per share, totaling 25,707 euros. This buy-back operation is part of the authorization granted by the shareholders’ meeting in 2024. As of April 14, 2025, Circle holds 79,200 ordinary shares, representing 1.66% of its share capital. This move is aligned with the company’s strategic initiatives to strengthen its market position and optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its stakeholders by enhancing shareholder value.

Founded in Genoa in 2012, Circle S.p.A. is an innovative SME leading the CIRCLE Group, specializing in the analysis and development of products for innovation and digitization in the port and intermodal logistics sectors. The company also provides international consultancy on Green Deal and energy transition issues. Circle Group includes several software and consulting companies, offering a range of solutions such as Milos® suites, Extended Port Community System, and StarTracking® for various logistics and supply chain needs. The company is active in advocacy with European institutions and has been listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since 2018.

