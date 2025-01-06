Circio Holding ASA Expands Share Capital Through Bond Conversion

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Targovax ASA ( (GB:0RIS) ) has shared an announcement.

Circio Holding ASA has announced the conversion of NOK 5,000,000 worth of convertible bonds into 7,714,858 new shares, leading to an increase in its share capital to NOK 46,719,312.00. This strategic move reflects the company’s focus on expanding its capital base, which could enhance its operational capabilities and strengthen its market position in the biotechnology sector, particularly in RNA therapeutics and cancer treatment.

More about Targovax ASA

Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company focused on developing advanced RNA therapeutics and immunotherapy medicines. Notably, the company has created a unique circular RNA expression platform known as circVec technology, which is designed for genetic medicine applications. This platform has demonstrated superior protein expression compared to traditional mRNA systems and is being explored for various medical uses, including gene therapy and chronic disease treatments. Additionally, Circio is actively developing a pan-RAS cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS mutations, with ongoing clinical trials in the USA and Norway.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: NOK38.2M

