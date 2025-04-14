Circio Holding ASA Announces Share Capital Increase

The latest announcement is out from Targovax ASA ( (GB:0RIS) ).

Circio Holding ASA has announced a share capital increase following the conversion of convertible bonds by Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC, now registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. This development strengthens Circio’s financial position as it continues to innovate in RNA technology and advance its cancer vaccine program, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests positively.

Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of circular RNA vector expression technology for nucleic acid medicine. Their proprietary circVec platform offers enhanced and durable protein expression, positioning it as a potential gold-standard for nucleic acid and viral therapeutics. The company is also advancing a pan-RAS cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS mutations, with ongoing clinical trials in the USA and Norway.

