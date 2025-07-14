CIRC Partners with Anqing City to Boost Stable Isotope Industry

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The latest update is out from China Isotope & Radiation Corp. ( (HK:1763) ).

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the People’s Government of Anqing City to advance the stable isotope industry. This collaboration aims to promote the high-quality development of China’s nuclear technology application industry by extending the stable isotope industry chain in Anqing City, with both parties committed to a win-win development strategy.

More about China Isotope & Radiation Corp.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) operates in the nuclear technology application industry, focusing on stable isotopes and related technologies. The company is recognized for its industry-leading capabilities and aims to enhance the stable isotope industry chain.

Average Trading Volume: 496,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.71B

See more insights into 1763 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue