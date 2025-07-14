CIRC Partners with Anqing City to Boost Stable Isotope Industry

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest update is out from China Isotope & Radiation Corp. ( (HK:1763) ).
China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the People’s Government of Anqing City to advance the stable isotope industry. This collaboration aims to promote the high-quality development of China’s nuclear technology application industry by extending the stable isotope industry chain in Anqing City, with both parties committed to a win-win development strategy.
More about China Isotope & Radiation Corp.
China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) operates in the nuclear technology application industry, focusing on stable isotopes and related technologies. The company is recognized for its industry-leading capabilities and aims to enhance the stable isotope industry chain.
Average Trading Volume: 496,623
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$4.71B
