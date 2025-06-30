CIRC Launches C-14 Barium Carbonate in European and American Markets

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

An announcement from China Isotope & Radiation Corp. ( (HK:1763) ) is now available.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has announced the introduction of its C-14 Barium Carbonate product, developed in collaboration with Qinshan Nuclear Power Plant, to the European and American markets. This marks China’s first mass-production export of medical isotopes, with agreements reached with leading enterprises in the UK, Switzerland, and Germany. The product is significant for its use in pharmacokinetics research, Helicobacter pylori testing, and pesticide metabolism analysis, previously dominated by a few international players. This development is expected to enhance CIRC’s global market presence and drive further international cooperation and innovation in nuclear technology applications.

More about China Isotope & Radiation Corp.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) operates in the nuclear technology industry, focusing on the development and production of medical isotopes and radiolabeled technology products. The company collaborates with nuclear power plants to innovate and expand its market reach, particularly in high-end manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 507,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.73B

See more data about 1763 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

