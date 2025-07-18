Cipla’s Albuterol Study Completion: A Potential Boost for Investor Confidence

Cipla Ltd ((IN:CIPLA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Cipla Ltd. recently completed a clinical study titled ‘To Compare the Bronchoprotective Effects of the Test and Reference Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) Containing Albuterol Sulfate Using Methacholine Bronchoprovocation Challenge Testing in Stable Mild Asthma Patients.’ The study aimed to demonstrate the pharmacodynamic bioequivalence of a test product to a reference product in patients with stable mild asthma, highlighting its significance in providing alternative treatment options.

The study tested the Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol (90 mcg per actuation) against a placebo and two reference products, Ventolin HFA 90 mcg and 180 mcg. The intervention’s purpose was to assess the bronchoprotective effects using methacholine challenge testing.

This interventional study followed a randomized, crossover design with double masking involving both participants and investigators. Its primary purpose was treatment-focused, ensuring unbiased results in evaluating the test product’s efficacy.

The study began on December 6, 2023, with its primary completion and last update submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

The completion of this study could positively impact Cipla’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in its product pipeline. As the asthma treatment market is competitive, successful results could position Cipla favorably against competitors.

The study is now completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

