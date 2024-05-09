Cipher Pharmaceuticals Posts Strong Q1 Growth

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) has released an update.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw a robust first quarter in 2024, with a notable 20% increase in total revenue to $5.9 million and a 12.5% rise in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $3.6 million. The company’s cash reserves are strong at $42 million, with no debt, and growth is anticipated through new product launches, such as MOB-015, and strategic North American acquisitions. The Canadian product Epuris continues to excel, maintaining a 45% market share as the leading isotretinoin in the country.

