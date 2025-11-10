Cinis Fertilizer Announces Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cinis Fertilizer AB ( (SE:CINIS) ) has issued an announcement.

Cinis Fertilizer AB has announced the composition of its nomination committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The committee, formed by representatives of the largest shareholders, will propose board compositions and other governance matters in line with the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance. This announcement underscores Cinis Fertilizer’s commitment to transparent and structured corporate governance, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

More about Cinis Fertilizer AB

Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish greentech company specializing in the production of environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulfate (SOP). The company utilizes patented technology to recycle residual streams from the battery and pulp industries, significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint. Cinis Fertilizer is committed to sustainable agriculture and is listed on the First North Growth Market.

Average Trading Volume: 364,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK32.03M

See more insights into CINIS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue