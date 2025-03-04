Cingulate Inc. Advances Towards FDA Approval for CTx-1301

An update from Cingulate Inc ( (CING) ) is now available.

On March 4, 2025, Cingulate Inc. announced the safety results from its final Phase 3 trials for CTx-1301, a novel, once-daily stimulant medication for ADHD, which showed no serious adverse events and consistent safety profiles. The results, submitted to the FDA ahead of an April 2 meeting, mark a significant step towards filing for FDA approval mid-2025, potentially positioning Cingulate as a leader in ADHD treatment with a product that addresses unmet needs in the market.

Cingulate Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary Precision Timed Release (PTR) drug delivery platform technology to develop next-generation pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on improving the lives of patients with conditions that require burdensome daily dosing regimens, with an initial emphasis on treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

