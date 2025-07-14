Cinda International Redeems Fund Shares in Discloseable Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cinda International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0111) ) has provided an announcement.

Cinda International Holdings Limited announced the redemption of 40,000 Subscription Shares in a Fund for approximately US$3.91 million. This redemption is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, as it exceeds a 5% threshold but remains below 25%, thus requiring notification and announcement without shareholder approval. The redemption reduces the company’s holding to 60,000 Subscription Shares, representing 12.22% of the Fund’s total net asset value, which continues to be accounted for as an associate of the company. The Fund, managed by CPICM with CIAM as an investment adviser, aims for a risk-adjusted total return from a global multi-asset portfolio.

More about Cinda International Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 115.09%

Average Trading Volume: 1,556,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$365.5M

