Cinda International Acquires Bonds in Discloseable Transaction

Cinda International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0111) ) has provided an announcement.
Cinda International Holdings Limited has announced the acquisition of bonds on the open market, involving a principal amount of US$3 million and RMB9 million, which will be accounted for as fixed income investment. This acquisition, funded through internal resources and credit facilities, is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval.
More about Cinda International Holdings Limited
YTD Price Performance: -11.11%
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: €18.5M
