Cinda International Acquires Bonds in Discloseable Transaction

Cinda International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0111) ) has provided an announcement.

Cinda International Holdings Limited has announced the acquisition of bonds on the open market, involving a principal amount of US$3 million and RMB9 million, which will be accounted for as fixed income investment. This acquisition, funded through internal resources and credit facilities, is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval.

More about Cinda International Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -11.11%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €18.5M

For a thorough assessment of 0111 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue