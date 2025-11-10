Cinclus Pharma Highlights Need for New GERD Treatments at ISPOR Conference

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB ( (SE:CINPHA) ) has provided an update.

Cinclus Pharma has sponsored a scientific conference abstract presented at the ISPOR Europe 2025 conference, highlighting the significant clinical and economic costs associated with treatment failures of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) in severe erosive GERD. The abstract emphasizes the need for new therapies, as current PPI treatments result in high healthcare costs and reduced quality of life for patients. Cinclus Pharma’s linaprazan glurate shows promise as a cost-effective alternative, with Phase II studies demonstrating superior healing rates compared to existing treatments.

More about Cinclus Pharma Holding AB

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. Their leading drug candidate, linaprazan glurate, is a next-generation potassium competitive acid blocker designed to provide enhanced healing and symptom relief for severe gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Average Trading Volume: 66,957

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK811.6M

See more data about CINPHA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue