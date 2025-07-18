CIMG Launches Huomao Global Investment Promotion Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CIMG ( (IMG) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 17, 2025, CIMG Inc., known for its specialty coffee and consumer food and beverage products, announced the launch of the Huomao Global Investment Promotion Plan. This initiative includes appointing promotion ambassadors in Singapore, Kazakhstan, Japan, Germany, and North America to expand the global reach of Huomao culture. The appointments were finalized at an appreciation dinner on July 13, 2025. This strategic move is expected to support CIMG’s overseas expansion by introducing selected classic products through local distribution partners, enhancing its market presence and stakeholder engagement.

CIMG Inc. is a global business group specializing in digital health and sales development. The company leverages technology and marketing strategies, including MarTech and Multi-Channel Network, to enhance sales growth and commercial value for its partners. Its brand portfolio includes Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Average Trading Volume: 537,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.75M

