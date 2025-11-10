CIMC to Engage with Investors at 2025 Shenzhen Online Event

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:2039) ) has provided an announcement.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. announced its participation in the 2025 Online Investors Collective Reception Day Event for Listed Companies in Shenzhen. This event aims to enhance communication with investors, allowing them to interact with the company’s board members and investor relations team on topics such as business performance and development strategies. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially strengthening its industry position and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2039) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd Class H stock, see the HK:2039 Stock Forecast page.

More about China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd Class H

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the marine container industry, focusing on the production and supply of containers and related services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in various aspects of container manufacturing and logistics solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,786,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$42.44B

