CIMC Approves Land Consolidation and Relocation Agreement for Pingshan Base

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:2039) ) has shared an announcement.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. announced the approval of a resolution regarding the compensation and relocation agreement for the land consolidation and preparation project of its CIMC Pingshan production base. This decision, approved unanimously by the board, involves Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen CIMC Special Vehicles Co., Ltd., both wholly-owned subsidiaries, and is expected to impact the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning in the industry.

More about China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd Class H

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating primarily in the manufacturing sector. The company is involved in the production of marine containers and related services, with a market focus on both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -14.05%

Average Trading Volume: 2,818,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$32.56B

For detailed information about 2039 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue