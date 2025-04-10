CIMC Announces Land Consolidation Agreement for Pingshan Base

An announcement from China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:2039) ) is now available.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. announced a voluntary agreement for compensation and relocation related to land consolidation at its Pingshan production base. This agreement, approved by the company’s board, involves its subsidiaries and local government authorities, aiming to facilitate land development without constituting a material asset restructuring, ensuring smooth operations and potential growth in the region.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the manufacturing of marine containers and special vehicles. The company operates through its subsidiaries and focuses on the production base in Pingshan District, Shenzhen.

