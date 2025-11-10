CIG Shanghai Co., Ltd. Completes Over-allotment Option for Global Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CIG Shanghai Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6166) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CIG Shanghai Co., Ltd. announced the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option, involving 10,051,500 Offer Shares, which represents approximately 15% of the total Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be issued at HK$68.88 per Share and are intended to facilitate the delivery of H Shares and address any over-allocation in the International Offering. The listing of these shares has been approved by the Stock Exchange, with trading set to commence on November 12, 2025. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its share distribution and enhance its market presence.

More about CIG Shanghai Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 5,355,021

Current Market Cap: HK$29.76B

For detailed information about 6166 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

