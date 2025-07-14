CIFI Holdings Reports June 2025 Sales Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co ( (HK:0884) ) has issued an announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. announced its unaudited operating statistics for June 2025, reporting contracted sales of approximately RMB1.32 billion and a contracted gross floor area of 109,600 sq.m. The average selling price was RMB12,900 per sq.m. For the first half of 2025, the company achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB10.16 billion with a contracted gross floor area of 989,300 sq.m. and an average selling price of RMB10,800 per sq.m. These figures, while unaudited, provide insights into the company’s performance and market positioning, though investors are advised to exercise caution due to potential discrepancies in future audited reports.

More about CIFI Holdings (Group) Co

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in real estate development. The company focuses on contracted sales, including joint ventures and associated companies, within the real estate sector.

Average Trading Volume: 29,610,781

Current Market Cap: HK$2.97B

