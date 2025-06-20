Cidara Therapeutics Approves Key Amendments at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cidara Therapeutics ( (CDTX) ) has issued an update.

On June 18, 2025, Cidara Therapeutics held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where key amendments were approved. The stockholders agreed to increase the number of shares authorized under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan by 2,880,000 shares and doubled the authorized shares of common stock from 50 million to 100 million. These changes are expected to enhance the company’s operational flexibility and support its growth strategy. Additionally, the election of directors and the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, were confirmed.

The most recent analyst rating on (CDTX) stock is a Buy with a $45.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CDTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CDTX is a Neutral.

Cidara Therapeutics’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance and valuation, with significant losses and reliance on external financing. Despite promising drug development updates, the company’s current lack of revenue generation and technical challenges further weigh down the score.



More about Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of novel anti-infectives and immunotherapies.

Average Trading Volume: 167,963

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $276.4M



