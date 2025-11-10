Cicor Technologies Announces Acquisition of TT Electronics

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cicor Technologies ( (CH:CICN) ) has issued an update.

Cicor Technologies Ltd has announced a recommended cash and share acquisition of TT Electronics PLC, intending to acquire the entire issued share capital of TT. This acquisition is to be executed through a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act. The announcement includes updates on irrevocable undertakings and letters of intent, with Aberforth Partners LLP reducing its shareholding subject to the letter of intent. The acquisition is significant for Cicor as it aims to enhance its market position and expand its capabilities in the electronics sector, potentially impacting stakeholders by altering the competitive landscape.

Cicor Technologies Ltd is a company operating in the electronics industry, focusing on providing advanced electronic solutions and services. The company is involved in the design and manufacture of complex printed circuit boards and offers a range of electronic manufacturing services, catering to various market sectors.

