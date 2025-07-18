CICC Wealth Management Reports Strong H1 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from China International Capital ( (HK:3908) ).

China International Capital Corporation Limited announced the key financial data for its subsidiary, China CICC Wealth Management Securities Company Limited, for the first half of 2025. The subsidiary reported total assets of RMB193.37 billion and net assets of RMB20.20 billion. It achieved an operating revenue of RMB3.82 billion, with a net profit of RMB987.44 million. This financial performance reflects the company’s robust operational capabilities and positions it strongly within the financial services sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3908) stock is a Buy with a HK$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China International Capital stock, see the HK:3908 Stock Forecast page.

More about China International Capital

China International Capital Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It focuses on wealth management and securities, with a wholly-owned subsidiary, China CICC Wealth Management Securities Company Limited, which provides a range of financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 32,164,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$149.6B

See more data about 3908 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue