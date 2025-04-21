CICC Appoints New Employee Representative Supervisor

An update from China International Capital ( (HK:3908) ) is now available.

China International Capital Corporation Limited announced the election of Ms. Tian Ting as the employee representative supervisor at the Fourth Meeting of the Third Session of the Employees’ Representative Meeting. Ms. Tian, who has been with the company since 2000 and currently serves as the Head of the Financial Control Department, will not receive additional fees for her role as a supervisor, and her expenses related to supervisory duties will be covered by the company.

More about China International Capital

China International Capital Corporation Limited is a leading financial services company in China, providing investment banking, securities, and wealth management services.

YTD Price Performance: 21.95%

Average Trading Volume: 450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.71B

See more data about 3908 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue