CIBC Strengthens Commitment to Combat Modern Slavery

Canadian Bank of Commerce ( (TSE:CM) ) has provided an update.

On March 4, 2025, CIBC released a statement detailing its commitment to combating Modern Slavery, including human trafficking and forced labor, in its operations and supply chains. The statement, aligned with various international and national acts, outlines the steps taken by CIBC to prevent such practices during the financial year ending October 31, 2024. This initiative reflects CIBC’s dedication to human rights as part of its ESG strategy, emphasizing the importance of integrity and trust within its governance framework. The bank aims to mitigate social risks, including those related to Modern Slavery, which could impact its reputation and legal standing.

More about Canadian Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a leading North American financial institution providing a wide range of financial products and services through its four main business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets. With approximately 48,000 employees, CIBC serves 14 million clients globally, focusing on personal banking, business, public sector, and institutional clients across Canada, the U.S., and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: -3.47%

Average Trading Volume: 1,032,030

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $56.93B

Learn more about CM stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.