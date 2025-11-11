Ciaran Koehane Acquires Significant Stake in Arkle Resources PLC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Arkle Resources PLC ( (GB:ARK) ) has shared an announcement.

Arkle Resources PLC has announced that Mr. Ciaran Koehane now holds 22,930,954 ordinary shares in the company, which accounts for 3.13% of its issued share capital and voting rights. This development could potentially influence the company’s shareholder dynamics and voting outcomes, reflecting a significant stake by Mr. Koehane.

More about Arkle Resources PLC

Average Trading Volume: 3,103,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.11M

