Ciaran Koehane Acquires Significant Stake in Arkle Resources PLC

Arkle Resources PLC ( (GB:ARK) ) has shared an announcement.
Arkle Resources PLC has announced that Mr. Ciaran Koehane now holds 22,930,954 ordinary shares in the company, which accounts for 3.13% of its issued share capital and voting rights. This development could potentially influence the company’s shareholder dynamics and voting outcomes, reflecting a significant stake by Mr. Koehane.
More about Arkle Resources PLC
Average Trading Volume: 3,103,189
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £3.11M
