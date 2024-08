CI Financial (TSE:CIX) has released an update.

CI Financial reports a stellar second quarter in 2024 with record earnings per share of $0.90 and a 20% year-over-year increase in total assets, reaching $489 billion. The company’s growth is further highlighted by strategic acquisitions through its U.S. subsidiary, Corient, and a significant repurchase of shares and notes.

