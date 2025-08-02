Church & Dwight’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Church & Dwight Company ((CHD)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Church & Dwight’s Recent Earnings Call: A Mixed Bag of Growth and Challenges

The recent earnings call for Church & Dwight Company painted a picture of mixed performance. While the company celebrated strong brand growth and successful acquisitions, it also faced significant challenges such as declining gross margins, pressures from tariffs and inflation, and struggles within its vitamin business. Despite these hurdles, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects.

Organic Sales Growth

Church & Dwight reported a slight increase in organic sales, growing by 0.1%, which exceeded their initial outlook of a decline between 2% to flat. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed expectations, reaching $0.94, which was $0.09 higher than anticipated.

Successful Acquisition

The acquisition of Touchland, a leading brand in the U.S. hand sanitizer market, was a highlight of the call. This acquisition has outpaced category growth and gained market share, showcasing Church & Dwight’s strategic expansion efforts.

International Sales Growth

The international segment of Church & Dwight’s business showed promising results with a 5.3% increase in sales. This growth was driven by higher volume, price, and mix, resulting in a 4.8% rise in organic sales.

Strong Brand Performance

Several of Church & Dwight’s brands demonstrated robust performance. THERABREATH consumption grew by 22.5%, HERO by 11.4%, and the ARM & HAMMER brand saw growth in both laundry and litter categories.

Innovation Pipeline

The company is banking on new products and innovations to drive future growth. Upcoming launches include BATISTE Light and Mighty Patch Body, alongside continued investments in marketing and product development.

Gross Margin Decline

Despite some positive developments, Church & Dwight faced a decline in adjusted gross margin by 40 basis points compared to the previous year, attributed to inflation, tariffs, and product recall costs.

Challenges in Vitamin Business

The vitamin business posed a significant challenge, with consumption down by 25%. The company is considering strategic options, including potential divestiture, joint ventures, or restructuring to address these issues.

Promotional and Pricing Pressures

The U.S. consumer business experienced a 1% decline in organic sales due to retail destocking and competitive promotions, highlighting the pressures in the current market environment.

Tariff and Inflation Impact

Persistent inflation and tariffs continue to weigh on Church & Dwight’s financials, with an expected contraction of 60 basis points in adjusted gross margin for the full year.

Recall Impact

The recall of ZICAM/Orajel swabs contributed to the decline in gross margin and negatively impacted the price mix, adding to the company’s challenges.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Church & Dwight maintains its full-year organic sales growth outlook at 0% to 2%, supported by improved category consumption. The company also plans to continue its strategic investments in innovation and brand management, despite the challenges posed by product recalls and business exits.

In conclusion, Church & Dwight’s earnings call reflected a mixed sentiment, with notable achievements in brand growth and acquisitions tempered by challenges such as declining margins and pressures from tariffs and inflation. The company’s forward-looking guidance remains cautiously optimistic, with a focus on strategic growth and innovation.

