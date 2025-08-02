Church & Dwight Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Church & Dwight Company ( (CHD) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Church & Dwight Company presented to its investors.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., a leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate and a manufacturer of personal care, household, and specialty products, has reported its second quarter 2025 financial results. The company, known for its iconic ARM & HAMMER brand, continues to focus on innovation and sustainability in its operations.

In the second quarter of 2025, Church & Dwight experienced a slight decline in net sales by 0.3%, with domestic sales decreasing by 1.4% and international sales increasing by 5.3%. Despite this, the company achieved an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94, surpassing its outlook due to higher-than-expected organic sales and profit margins. The company also completed the acquisition of TOUCHLAND, a fast-growing hand sanitizer brand, which is expected to bolster its portfolio.

Key financial highlights include a reported EPS of $0.78 and a year-to-date cash flow from operations of $416.5 million. The company has also increased its marketing investment by 30 basis points compared to the previous year, contributing to consumption and share gains across its brands. Additionally, Church & Dwight announced strategic exits from its FLAWLESS, SPINBRUSH, and WATERPIK showerhead businesses, recording pre-tax charges of approximately $51 million related to these exits.

Looking ahead, Church & Dwight maintains a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the remainder of 2025. The company expects net sales growth between 0% to 2% and adjusted EPS growth within the same range. Despite economic uncertainties, the management remains confident in its ability to drive market share growth through continued investment in brands and innovation, while also exploring strategic alternatives for certain business segments.

