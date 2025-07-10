Chunghwa Telecom Reports Strong June 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chunghwa Telecom Co ( (CHT) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 10, 2025, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited operating results for June 2025, reporting a revenue of approximately NT$19.16 billion and a net income of NT$3.42 billion. The company also highlighted a 5.80% increase in net sales compared to June 2024, reflecting a positive growth trajectory. The financial results underscore Chunghwa Telecom’s stable performance in the telecommunications industry, potentially reinforcing investor confidence and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on CHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CHT is a Outperform.

Chunghwa Telecom’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights drive the overall score. While the technical analysis suggests short-term strength, high valuation metrics pose potential risks. The robust market position and strategic growth in the ICT sector are key strengths.

More about Chunghwa Telecom Co

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is a leading telecommunications company based in Taiwan, providing a range of services including fixed-line, mobile, and broadband internet services. The company is focused on maintaining its position in the competitive telecommunications market.

Average Trading Volume: 147,030

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $34.25B

