Chunghwa Telecom Reports Robust Financial Growth

Chunghwa Telecom has announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference in Japan, as well as the release of its latest consolidated financial statements and operating results. The company reported significant financials for the first quarter of 2024, including an operating revenue of NT$54.94 billion and a net income of NT$9.60 billion. Additionally, Chunghwa Telecom’s April 2024 sales show a positive year-over-year growth, signaling a robust start to the year.

