Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has announced its participation in an investor conference organized by Bank of America, scheduled for March 20, 2024. The event will take place at the Taipei Grand Hyatt at 10:00 am local time, with additional details and the investor conference presentation accessible online on the company’s website and the Taiwan Stock Exchange site.

