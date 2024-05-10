Chunghwa Telecom Announces Q1 2024 Financials

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has released an update.

Chunghwa Telecom has reported its financial results for Q1 2024 with notable differences under Taiwan-IFRSs and IFRSs accounting standards. The discrepancies in consolidated net income, assets, and liabilities are mainly due to the different treatments of income tax recognition and the timing of revenue recognition for connection fees and prepaid phone cards. The company’s financial reporting follows Taiwan-IFRSs for domestic purposes, while international reporting complies with IFRSs.

