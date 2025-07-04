Chugoku Marine Paints Announces Treasury Shares Disposal for Executive Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chugoku Marine Paints ( (JP:4617) ) has shared an update.

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. announced the disposal of 37,000 treasury shares as part of a revised restricted stock compensation plan aimed at enhancing the motivation of its directors and executive officers. This strategic move is designed to align the interests of the company’s leadership with those of its shareholders, promoting sustainable corporate value growth and shared value creation.

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. operates in the paint and coatings industry, primarily focusing on marine paints. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for providing specialized coatings for ships and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 265,845

Current Market Cap: Yen134.8B

