Chugai Pharmaceutical’s Promising Phase III Study on Crohn’s Disease Treatment

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co ((CHGCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, in collaboration with Hoffmann-La Roche, is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Phase III, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Treat-Through Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Induction and Maintenance Therapy With RO7790121 in Patients With Moderately to Severely Active Crohn’s Disease.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Afimkibart (RO7790121) as an induction and maintenance therapy for individuals suffering from moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition.

The study is testing the drug Afimkibart, administered both intravenously and subcutaneously, against a placebo. Afimkibart is intended to reduce the symptoms and progression of Crohn’s disease, potentially offering a new treatment avenue for patients.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking for participants and investigators, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to establish Afimkibart’s therapeutic benefits.

The study began on February 6, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the ongoing recruitment phase, reflecting its current status and the timeline for potential results.

The successful development of Afimkibart could significantly impact Chugai Pharmaceutical’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance and investor confidence. In the competitive pharmaceutical landscape, advancements in Crohn’s disease treatment could set Chugai apart from its peers.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

