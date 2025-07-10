Chubu Steel Plate Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chubu Steel Plate Co ( (JP:5461) ) has issued an announcement.

Chubu Steel Plate Co., Ltd. has completed the payment for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution from its Board of Directors. This move involves the disposal of 9,038 shares at a price of 2,033 yen per share, totaling 18,374,254 yen, and is aimed at compensating six directors of the company, excluding those on the Audit & Supervisory Committee and outside directors.

More about Chubu Steel Plate Co

Chubu Steel Plate Co., Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of steel plates. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is involved in providing steel products for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 47,396

Current Market Cap: Yen52.53B

