Chuang’s China Investments Limited Announces Virtual AGM

Chuang’s China Investments Limited ( (HK:0298) ) has provided an update.

Chuang’s China Investments Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for September 15, 2025, to be held virtually. Key agenda items include the re-election of directors, appointment of auditors, and resolutions to authorize the repurchase of shares and issuance of new shares. These decisions are aimed at enhancing the company’s governance and financial flexibility, potentially impacting its market operations and shareholder value.

Chuang’s China Investments Limited operates in the investment sector, focusing on property development and management, as well as other strategic investments in Hong Kong and China.

